4,637 Shares in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Purchased by 111 Capital

111 Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,637 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $996,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LNG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $629,197,000. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 1,400.7% during the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,509,717 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $324,393,000 after buying an additional 1,409,116 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,651,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $354,858,000 after buying an additional 756,900 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,664,439 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $357,638,000 after acquiring an additional 631,787 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,772,000. Institutional investors own 87.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Cheniere Energy stock opened at $231.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $51.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $227.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.03 and a 1 year high of $257.65.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,934 shares in the company, valued at $7,448,852.34. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on LNG shares. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $255.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $252.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.