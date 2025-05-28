Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ Acquires Shares of 295,354 Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN)

Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Co. (NYSE:BN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 295,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,959,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,904,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,443,129,000 after purchasing an additional 974,533 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 59,020,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,390,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,034 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,354,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640,903 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield in the 4th quarter worth approximately $973,591,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Brookfield by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,178,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,585,000 after purchasing an additional 823,428 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BN. TD Securities dropped their price target on Brookfield from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. CIBC lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Brookfield from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Brookfield in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brookfield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

Brookfield Trading Up 1.8%

NYSE:BN opened at $58.12 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.74 and a beta of 1.64. Brookfield Co. has a one year low of $39.97 and a one year high of $62.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $53.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.18.

Brookfield (NYSE:BN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Brookfield had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 3.93%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brookfield Co. will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Brookfield’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Brookfield

Brookfield Corporation is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

