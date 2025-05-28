111 Capital Makes New Investment in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,653,000. Cintas accounts for approximately 1.0% of 111 Capital’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CTAS. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 136.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 180 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cintas by 239.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 190 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jim Rozakis sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.37, for a total transaction of $380,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 256,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,835,235.36. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 8,521 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.96, for a total transaction of $1,780,548.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,647,979.84. This trade represents a 23.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cintas from $195.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cintas from $184.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Cintas to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.88.

Cintas Trading Up 1.6%

CTAS stock opened at $225.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $91.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.09. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $164.93 and a 52-week high of $228.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 17.23%. Cintas’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.11%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

