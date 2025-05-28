PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Makes New $3.75 Million Investment in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co bought a new stake in Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD – Free Report) (TSE:RGL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 28,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in Royal Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $570,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Royal Gold in the 4th quarter valued at $868,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Allianz Polska S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $298,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the 4th quarter worth $314,000. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Royal Gold

In other news, SVP Randy Shefman sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total value of $201,474.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,612.80. The trade was a 12.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RGLD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Royal Gold from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Royal Gold from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Royal Gold from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $197.00 price target on Royal Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.13.

Royal Gold Price Performance

Shares of RGLD stock opened at $178.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.45, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $173.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.94. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $191.78.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:RGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.14. Royal Gold had a net margin of 46.15% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $193.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Royal Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. The company engages in acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production, development, or in the exploration stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, and other metals.

Featured Stories

