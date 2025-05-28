Northstar Financial Companies Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Northstar Financial Companies Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 261 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,711 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,432,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,793,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in BlackRock by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 65,396 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,038,000 after buying an additional 4,210 shares during the period. E. Ohman J or Asset Management AB acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth $46,284,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $15,307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 12,430 shares of company stock valued at $11,237,249 over the last three months. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on BLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on BlackRock from $950.00 to $990.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,200.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,077.08.

BlackRock Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of BLK stock opened at $980.35 on Wednesday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12 month low of $752.30 and a 12 month high of $1,084.22. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 5.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $151.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $921.62 and a 200-day moving average of $976.43.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.84 by $0.46. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.21% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

