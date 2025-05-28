CWC Advisors LLC. Acquires 2,234 Shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV)

CWC Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF accounts for about 1.1% of CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $447,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 650,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,035,000 after purchasing an additional 53,085 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,561,000.

Get Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF alerts:

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF stock opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.01 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $61.56 and a twelve month high of $83.97.

About Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF

Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury STRIPS 20-30 Year Equal Par Bond Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:EDV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Extended Duration Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.