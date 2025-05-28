PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co Acquires Shares of 30,000 PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co acquired a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 30,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,560,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 16,195 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,382,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 164.6% during the fourth quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 37,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 23,604 shares in the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. GHE LLC now owns 28,214 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 178.1% in the 4th quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 18,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 98,809 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,433,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DZ Bank raised shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Arete Research set a $81.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on PayPal from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.68.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.97. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.85 and a fifty-two week high of $93.66. The company has a market capitalization of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 23.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at PayPal

In other PayPal news, Director Gail J. Mcgovern sold 2,446 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.15, for a total transaction of $176,478.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,145,308.10. The trade was a 7.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

