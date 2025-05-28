Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Sold by CWC Advisors LLC.

CWC Advisors LLC. trimmed its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,271 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF comprises 3.2% of CWC Advisors LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. CWC Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF were worth $3,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 76,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 25,750 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 755,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,805,000 after purchasing an additional 47,492 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,471,000 after acquiring an additional 88,986 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 70,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,084,000 after buying an additional 9,802 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

VGIT opened at $59.07 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.67. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a $0.1872 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.80%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

