111 Capital Invests $1.53 Million in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,441 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of INTU. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,035,316 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,991,696,000 after acquiring an additional 353,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,111,097 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,833,720,000 after purchasing an additional 132,384 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Intuit by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,296,921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,329,115,000 after buying an additional 620,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,290,419,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Intuit by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,371,013 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,118,682,000 after buying an additional 498,030 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intuit

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 8,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $612.46, for a total transaction of $4,999,510.98. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,401,849.72. This represents a 27.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 1,702 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $1,021,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800. This trade represents a 99.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,696 shares of company stock valued at $14,347,731. 2.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Up 4.4%

Intuit stock opened at $751.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $532.65 and a 1-year high of $752.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $622.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.81. The company has a market cap of $210.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The software maker reported $11.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.89 by $0.76. Intuit had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 17.59%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.88 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on INTU. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Intuit from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price objective (up from $775.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $850.00 target price (up previously from $770.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $850.00 price target (up from $760.00) on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $785.33.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

