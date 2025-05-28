Triton Wealth Management PLLC Grows Position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL)

Triton Wealth Management PLLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:TECL – Free Report) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares during the quarter. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares accounts for approximately 0.8% of Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Triton Wealth Management PLLC’s holdings in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares were worth $1,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TECL. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Kane Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Millington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares by 1,975.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:TECL opened at $73.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 36.41 and a beta of 3.66. Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares has a fifty-two week low of $32.52 and a fifty-two week high of $112.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.03.

Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares Profile

The Direxion Daily Technology Bull 3X Shares (TECL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Technology Select Sector index. The fund provides 3x leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index of US large-cap technology companies. TECL was launched on Dec 17, 2008 and is managed by Direxion.

