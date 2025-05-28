Savaria (TSE:SIS) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$17.44 and traded as high as C$19.60. Savaria shares last traded at C$19.44, with a volume of 28,417 shares trading hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SIS shares. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$27.50 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Desjardins reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Savaria from C$25.00 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Savaria from C$22.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$23.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.11, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$17.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$18.75. The stock has a market cap of C$1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.72 and a beta of 0.90.

In related news, Director Alain Tremblay sold 10,000 shares of Savaria stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$19.61, for a total value of C$196,092.00. 17.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Savaria Corp designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility. Its products include home elevators, wheelchair lifts, commercial elevators, ceiling lifts, stairlifts, and van conversions. The company’s operating segments are the Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling, divisions.

