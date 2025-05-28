IronOak Wealth LLC. Makes New Investment in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI)

IronOak Wealth LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTQI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTQI opened at $19.10 on Wednesday. First Trust NASDAQ BuyWrite Income ETF has a twelve month low of $16.25 and a twelve month high of $21.49. The company has a market capitalization of $578.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.02.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Nasdaq BuyWrite Income ETF (FTQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US stocks, with an options overlay of short calls on the Nasdaq 100. FTQI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

