Copia Wealth Management Invests $1.18 Million in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000. iShares MSCI India ETF comprises 1.1% of Copia Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 4,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 10,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Stock Up 7.0%

BATS:INDA opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI India ETF has a 12-month low of $47.60 and a 12-month high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.11.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

