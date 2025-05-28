Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Buys Shares of 1,707 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $69,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Trading Up 2.7%

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $52.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.05. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.01 and a twelve month high of $61.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.32.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

