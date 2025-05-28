Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:FELG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FELG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 3,617.6% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,230,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,428 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,262,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,649,000 after acquiring an additional 655,146 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $13,305,000. Salus Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $6,832,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 574,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,300,000 after acquiring an additional 177,620 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

FELG stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23 and a beta of 1.14. Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $26.91 and a 52-week high of $36.91.

Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETF (FELG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed, investing in large-cap growth stocks belonging to a broad US equity growth index. The fund aims for capital growth FELG was launched on Apr 19, 2007 and is issued by Fidelity.

