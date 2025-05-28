Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 9,994 iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ICLN. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ICLN opened at $12.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32 and a beta of 1.09. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $10.46 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

