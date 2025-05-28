Ascent Group LLC Has $235,000 Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Ascent Group LLC lessened its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 9.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTHR. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in United Therapeutics by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,745 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.16, for a total transaction of $855,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares in the company, valued at $499,030. The trade was a 63.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,703,424. The trade was a 22.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,500 shares of company stock worth $13,447,180. 10.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $314.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $264.33 and a fifty-two week high of $417.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $299.44 and a 200-day moving average of $336.59.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $6.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $794.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.82 million. United Therapeutics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 40.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Therapeutics from $355.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Bank of America upgraded United Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on United Therapeutics from $346.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $314.00 price target (down from $395.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a report on Friday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.00.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Further Reading

