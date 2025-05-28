Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 155,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,567 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.05% of The Hartford Financial Services Group worth $17,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% in the 4th quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.8% during the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $118.00 to $117.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.6%

HIG opened at $130.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.09. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.16 and a 52 week high of $132.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 11.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.74%.

Insider Transactions at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 211,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,385,250. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,661.60. This trade represents a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 113,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,618,028. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group



The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

