1,542 Shares in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Acquired by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 1,542 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PHM. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of PulteGroup by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,153 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 8,589 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,431 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nilsine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 929.2% during the 4th quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 20,574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,575 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

PHM opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.37. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 1-year low of $88.07 and a 1-year high of $149.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.62.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 24.43%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 6.21%.

PHM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of PulteGroup from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $151.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PulteGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.69.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

