Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 129,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank owned about 0.05% of Xylem worth $15,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swedbank AB lifted its stake in Xylem by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,683,201 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $427,325,000 after purchasing an additional 691,618 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Xylem by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV lifted its stake in Xylem by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 234,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,149,000 after purchasing an additional 26,300 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xylem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,754,000. Finally, Allianz SE purchased a new stake in shares of Xylem during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,910,000. 87.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

XYL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Xylem to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Xylem from $152.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.88.

Xylem Stock Up 1.7%

Xylem stock opened at $126.21 on Wednesday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.52. The company has a market capitalization of $30.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 4.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.01%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, Measurement & Control Solutions, and Integrated Solutions and Services. The Water Infrastructure segment offers products, including water, storm water, and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment and rental services under the ADI, Flygt, Godwin, Sanitaire, Magneto, Neptune Benson, Ionpure, Leopold, Wedeco, and Xylem Vue brands.

Featured Articles

