1,301 Shares in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Bought by Park Square Financial Group LLC

Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,301 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TJX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 15,039 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 8,002 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $698,000. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its stake in TJX Companies by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 4,869 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in TJX Companies by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TJX Companies Trading Up 1.7%

NYSE:TJX opened at $127.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.01 and a 1-year high of $135.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $123.71.

TJX Companies Increases Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.82% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business had revenue of $13.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This is a boost from TJX Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,569,772.67. This represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TJX. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $147.00 price target (up previously from $137.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 price target on TJX Companies and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price target (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.65.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

