867 Shares in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL) Bought by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 41.2% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 30,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,958,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,997,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,459,000 after purchasing an additional 532,794 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF stock opened at $100.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 0.93. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $86.97 and a 52 week high of $104.39.

Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Profile

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

