Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 19,709 Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. (NYSE:HIX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 19,709 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Western Asset High Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 4,343.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,668,693 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $7,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631,141 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 192,971 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 35,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset High Income Fund II in the 4th quarter worth $827,000.

NYSE HIX opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $4.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd will be paid a $0.049 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.27%.

Western Asset High Income Fund II Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.

