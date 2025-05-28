Menard Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG)

Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Bunge Global SA (NYSE:BG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 610 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BG. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Bunge Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Financial Perspectives Inc raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 585.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 685 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Bunge Global by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BG shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Bunge Global from $105.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bunge Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

Bunge Global Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Bunge Global stock opened at $79.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.65 billion, a PE ratio of 9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.40 and its 200 day moving average is $78.30. Bunge Global SA has a 1 year low of $67.40 and a 1 year high of $114.92.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $11.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.18 billion. Bunge Global had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Bunge Global SA will post 7.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bunge Global Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 17th. Bunge Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.53%.

About Bunge Global

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

