Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Invests $35,000 in GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GoldMining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GLDG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 43,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoldMining during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of GoldMining by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,240,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 86,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its position in shares of GoldMining by 270.9% during the 4th quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 333,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 243,778 shares in the last quarter. 11.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GoldMining stock opened at $0.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $150.04 million, a PE ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.07. GoldMining Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 target price on shares of GoldMining in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

GoldMining Inc, a mineral exploration company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold assets in the Americas. It also operates a diversified portfolio of resource-stage gold and gold-copper projects in Canada, the United States, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company's principal projects include La Mina Gold Project and Titiribi Gold-Copper Project located in Colombia; Whistler Gold-Copper Project located in Alaska, the United States; and São Jorge Gold Project located in the State of Pará, Brazil.

