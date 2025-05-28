Menard Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Duke Energy Stock Performance
NYSE DUK opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.71. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.
Duke Energy Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.
Read Our Latest Report on Duke Energy
Duke Energy Profile
Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Duke Energy
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Trading 50% Below Their 52-Week Highs
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Tesla: Why Analysts Think It Could Jump Another 47%
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Microsoft’s Outlook Brightens as Analysts Boost Bullish Ratings
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Duke Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duke Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.