Menard Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Menard Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 587 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 1,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE DUK opened at $116.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $90.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.71. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $99.21 and a twelve month high of $125.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DUK. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.81.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

