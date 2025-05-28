Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Buys New Position in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Trilogy Metals Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TMQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 102,500 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMQ. Foursixthree Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $2,954,000. Sprott Inc. raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 64.9% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,094,652 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 824,071 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 1,848,427 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,144,000 after purchasing an additional 782,929 shares during the last quarter. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Trilogy Metals by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 5,282,761 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,128,000 after purchasing an additional 708,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Trilogy Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $812,000. 16.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMQ stock opened at $1.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day moving average of $1.19. The stock has a market cap of $219.68 million, a P/E ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.54. Trilogy Metals Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.42 and a twelve month high of $2.09.

Separately, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Trilogy Metals in a research note on Monday, March 24th.

Trilogy Metals Inc, a base metals exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company explores for copper, cobalt, lead, zinc, gold, and silver properties. It principally holds interests in the Upper Kobuk mineral projects that include the Arctic, which contains polymetallic volcanogenic massive sulfide deposits; and Bornite that contains carbonate-hosted copper – cobalt deposits covering an area of approximately 448,217 acres located in the Ambler mining district in Northwest Alaska.

