Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. Makes New $211,000 Investment in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Total Wealth Planning & Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 2.1%

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $290.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $273.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.74. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $303.39.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

