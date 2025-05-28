Voloridge Investment Management LLC Invests $3.36 Million in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 178,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,364,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NVEE. BNP Paribas raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 1,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 3,320.5% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 296.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of NV5 Global by 527.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVEE. Maxim Group cut their target price on NV5 Global from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price target on NV5 Global from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Lake Street Capital downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Sidoti upgraded NV5 Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

NV5 Global Price Performance

NVEE opened at $22.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08. NV5 Global, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.00.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.89 million. NV5 Global had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 9.34%. Analysts forecast that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

