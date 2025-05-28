Voloridge Investment Management LLC Has $2.69 Million Position in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE)

Voloridge Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 115,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,011 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Spyre Therapeutics were worth $2,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 64.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 105,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after buying an additional 41,424 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Spyre Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Spyre Therapeutics by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 5,775 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,241,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Spyre Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $548,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Spyre Therapeutics alerts:

Spyre Therapeutics Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of SYRE stock opened at $14.99 on Wednesday. Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.91 and a 1 year high of $40.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.54 million, a P/E ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 2.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Spyre Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SYRE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.02. Equities research analysts anticipate that Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYRE. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Spyre Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Spyre Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spyre Therapeutics

About Spyre Therapeutics

(Free Report)

Spyre Therapeutics, Inc, a preclinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients living with inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). It develops SPY001, a human monoclonal immunoglobulin G1 antibody designed to bind selectively to the a4ß7 integrin being developed for the treatment of IBD (ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Spyre Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spyre Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.