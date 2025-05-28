5,200 Shares in EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) Purchased by Ameriflex Group Inc.

Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENLC. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 20,947.6% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $114,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in EnLink Midstream by 800.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Finally, Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new position in EnLink Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.87% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wall Street Zen initiated coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

EnLink Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ENLC opened at $14.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.33 and a beta of 2.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. EnLink Midstream, LLC has a fifty-two week low of $11.83 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40.

About EnLink Midstream

EnLink Midstream, LLC provides midstream energy services in the United States. The company operates through Permian, Louisiana, Oklahoma, North Texas, and Corporate segments. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas; fractionating, transporting, storing, and selling natural gas liquids; and gathering, transporting, stabilizing, storing, trans-loading, and selling crude oil and condensate, as well as providing brine disposal services.

