Menard Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MUB. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Advantage Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 346.7% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA MUB opened at $104.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.91. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $100.29 and a 1 year high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

