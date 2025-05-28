Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Takes $168,000 Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October (BATS:UOCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UOCT. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 89.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,415 shares during the period. Donald L. Hagan LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $3,563,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October by 175.2% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 25,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 16,389 shares during the period. Finally, Vantage Point Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter worth about $622,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October Stock Down 0.1%

UOCT stock opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.79 million, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.14. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October has a fifty-two week low of $32.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.17.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – October

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – October (UOCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UOCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

