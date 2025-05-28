Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,604 MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in MDU Resources Group by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of MDU Resources Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 90,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,269 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,305,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 308.4% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 31,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 24,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in MDU Resources Group in the 4th quarter valued at $239,000. 71.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MDU stock opened at $17.19 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.58. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a one year low of $13.23 and a one year high of $20.39. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.72.

MDU Resources Group ( NYSE:MDU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.04. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $674.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. MDU Resources Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.31%.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of MDU Resources Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 12th.

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the regulated energy delivery, and construction materials and services businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline, and Construction Services. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity for residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming; and operates 3,400 miles of transmission lines, 4,800 miles of distribution lines, and 82 transmission and 298 distribution substations.

