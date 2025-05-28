Copia Wealth Management Acquires New Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 7,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFG opened at $110.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $110.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.46.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

