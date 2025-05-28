Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 113.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 138.9% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $115.74 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.11. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $103.07 and a 1-year high of $137.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79.

About Vanguard Energy ETF

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.