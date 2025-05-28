IronOak Wealth LLC. Invests $398,000 in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

IronOak Wealth LLC. purchased a new position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,391 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital & Planning LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $25,593,000 after acquiring an additional 100,494 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,084,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Oracle by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 185,893 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $30,977,000 after acquiring an additional 17,719 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Oracle Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $161.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $452.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.57, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.60. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $114.55 and a 1 year high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is an increase from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

