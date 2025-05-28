Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 2,512 Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:NJAN – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $448,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $415,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Red Crane Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $3,420,000.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Trading Up 2.6%

Shares of NJAN opened at $49.11 on Wednesday. Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $42.24 and a twelve month high of $49.64. The company has a market cap of $294.67 million, a P/E ratio of 30.10 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.57.

Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Growth-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ 100 index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the NASDAQ 100 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. NJAN was launched on Jan 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

