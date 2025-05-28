Copia Wealth Management Takes Position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL)

Copia Wealth Management acquired a new position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (NASDAQ:TBIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 128,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,395,000. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF comprises approximately 6.1% of Copia Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC lifted its position in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 301,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 33,418 shares during the period. 49 Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 284,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,174,000 after buying an additional 139,348 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 35,626 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 347.5% in the fourth quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 66,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,310,000 after buying an additional 51,558 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF by 217.3% in the fourth quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 63,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 43,563 shares during the last quarter.

TBIL opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.93. US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF has a 52 week low of $49.81 and a 52 week high of $50.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.173 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st.

The US Treasury 3 Month Bill ETF (TBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Treasury Bill 3 Month index. The fund is a passively managed, single-bond fund that invests in the most recently issued, on-the-run, 3-month US Treasury Bill. The fund is designed for those specifically required to track the 3-month tenor on the yield curve.

