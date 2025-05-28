IronOak Wealth LLC. Makes New $860,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

IronOak Wealth LLC. bought a new position in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 7,460 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 688.8% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 23,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,684,000 after purchasing an additional 20,341 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $235,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $38,464,000. Brucke Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $413,000. Institutional investors own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $113.87 on Wednesday. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.25 and a 52-week high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $79.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $107.57.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 22nd. This is a positive change from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.76%.

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 37,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Yvonne Mcgill sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.80, for a total value of $886,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 245,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,235,083.20. This trade represents a 3.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DELL. UBS Group cut their target price on Dell Technologies from $158.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $89.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.82.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

