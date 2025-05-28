Copia Wealth Management Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO)

Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,665,000. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Copia Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VTWO. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,192,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 301.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Stock Up 2.6%

Shares of Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $83.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $69.38 and a 12-month high of $99.12.

Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.2475 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF (VTWO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks VTWO was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.