SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Shares of SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 152.53 ($2.06) and traded as high as GBX 172 ($2.32). SSP Group shares last traded at GBX 169.30 ($2.29), with a volume of 1,685,381 shares traded.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th.

SSP Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 852.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 152.53 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 164.87. The stock has a market cap of £1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 176.29, a PEG ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.88.

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The company reported GBX (2) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter. SSP Group had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 3.64%. As a group, research analysts forecast that SSP Group plc will post 13.1004016 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SSP Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a dividend of GBX 2.30 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 209.62%.

Insider Activity at SSP Group

In related news, insider Patrick Coveney sold 217,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.88), for a total transaction of £302,457.05 ($408,725.74). 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SSP Group Company Profile

SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.

