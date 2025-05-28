Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and traded as high as $15.05. Bank of China shares last traded at $14.75, with a volume of 80,100 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of China in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Bank of China Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $173.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 0.16. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.39.

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62. The firm had revenue of $22.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.27 billion. Bank of China had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 7.81%.

Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.3063 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 9.32%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of China’s payout ratio is currently 23.46%.

About Bank of China

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and financial services in Chinese Mainland, Hong Kong, Macao, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other.

Further Reading

