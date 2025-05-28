Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC Invests $77,000 in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CB. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Chubb by 254.3% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Human Investing LLC purchased a new position in Chubb during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CB. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. HSBC raised shares of Chubb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $323.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Chubb from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $303.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.53.

Insider Activity

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 85,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.24, for a total value of $24,694,489.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,998,174.72. The trade was a 26.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 25,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.45, for a total transaction of $7,498,425.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $170,321,922.75. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 148,553 shares of company stock valued at $43,257,220. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chubb Stock Performance

Chubb stock opened at $289.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $287.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $251.42 and a twelve month high of $306.91. The company has a market capitalization of $116.09 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.57.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.22 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 16.63%. Research analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 18.67%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

