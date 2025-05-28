Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Richards Packaging Income Fund (TSE:RPI.UN – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$27.71 and traded as high as C$29.84. Richards Packaging Income Fund shares last traded at C$29.84, with a volume of 5,301 shares.

Richards Packaging Income Fund Trading Up 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.16, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$27.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$29.05. The stock has a market cap of C$327.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.47.

Get Richards Packaging Income Fund alerts:

Richards Packaging Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Richards Packaging Income Fund’s payout ratio is presently 40.37%.

About Richards Packaging Income Fund

Richards Packaging Income Fund, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes packaging products in Canada and the United States. It offers plastic and glass containers, and metal and plastic closures. The company also distributes various injection molded containers and packaging systems, as well as offers design and development, and logistics management services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Richards Packaging Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.