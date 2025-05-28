Forum Financial Management LP Takes Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 1,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RMD. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its stake in ResMed by 6,250.0% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in ResMed by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 165 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC increased its stake in ResMed by 1,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 185 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at ResMed

In other ResMed news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $2,145,200.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,289,265. This represents a 48.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.47, for a total value of $486,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,413,586.82. This represents a 25.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,949 shares of company stock worth $11,822,260 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on ResMed from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ResMed from $247.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upgraded ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp set a $274.00 target price on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.33.

ResMed Price Performance

RMD opened at $246.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.80 and a 200 day moving average of $234.18. ResMed Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.42 and a 52-week high of $263.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.01. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. ResMed’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 8th. ResMed’s payout ratio is currently 23.79%.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

