Menard Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 902 Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 64.8% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Kellanova alerts:

Insider Activity at Kellanova

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.24, for a total transaction of $9,423,305.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 46,587,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,317,593.92. This represents a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,374,996 shares of company stock worth $113,210,296. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Kellanova Trading Up 0.1%

K stock opened at $82.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.83. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $55.96 and a 52 week high of $83.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.30.

Kellanova (NYSE:K – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.11). Kellanova had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 37.25%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kellanova will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on K. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Kellanova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellanova has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.41.

Check Out Our Latest Report on K

About Kellanova

(Free Report)

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellanova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellanova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.