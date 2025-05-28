Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Rémy Cointreau SA (OTCMKTS:REMYY – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.07 and traded as high as $5.35. Rémy Cointreau shares last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 1,913 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on REMYY. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Rémy Cointreau from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Rémy Cointreau alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Rémy Cointreau

Rémy Cointreau Stock Up 2.2%

About Rémy Cointreau

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.45.

(Get Free Report)

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, sale, and distribution of liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company offers cognacs, liqueurs, single malt whiskies, gins, rums, brandies, wines, and champagnes primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-Rémy, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, The Botanist, Westland, Le Domaine des Hautes Glaces, Belle de Brillet, Telmont, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Rémy Martin, and LOUIS XIII brands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.