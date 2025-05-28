Forum Financial Management LP Makes New $254,000 Investment in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $244,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $250,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in AXIS Capital by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 285,593 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,309,000 after purchasing an additional 31,042 shares during the period. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,443,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $116.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of AXIS Capital from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.75.

Insider Transactions at AXIS Capital

In other news, Director Charles A. Davis sold 2,139,037 shares of AXIS Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.50, for a total transaction of $199,999,959.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,404,133 shares in the company, valued at $224,786,435.50. This trade represents a 47.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

AXIS Capital Stock Up 2.1%

Shares of AXIS Capital stock opened at $102.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.32 and its 200 day moving average is $92.99. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $68.02 and a twelve month high of $103.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. AXIS Capital had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.46%.

AXIS Capital Profile

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products in Bermuda, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers professional insurance products that cover directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions, employment practices, fiduciary, crime, professional indemnity, medical malpractice, and other financial insurance related coverages for commercial enterprises, financial institutions, not-for-profit organizations, and other professional service providers; and property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, property in transit, onshore renewable energy installations, and physical damage and business interruption following an act of terrorism.

