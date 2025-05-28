Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases Shares of 145,630 Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 145,630 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,786,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PKG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,423,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,571,821,000 after buying an additional 133,575 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,069,949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $691,138,000 after acquiring an additional 132,836 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $531,540,000 after acquiring an additional 29,427 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,853,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $417,187,000 after acquiring an additional 14,775 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Packaging Co. of America by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,565,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,305,000 after purchasing an additional 101,755 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $193.73 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $188.97 and a 200-day moving average of $212.29. Packaging Co. of America has a 52-week low of $172.72 and a 52-week high of $250.82. The stock has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.85.

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 19.67%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 10.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.30%.

Several equities analysts have commented on PKG shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 6th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $265.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $180.00 price target (down from $205.00) on shares of Packaging Co. of America in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded Packaging Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.60.

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

